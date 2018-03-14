Report: Claire Foy paid less than co-star on 'The Crown'
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, actors Claire Foy, left, and Matt Smith pose for photographers on arrival at the premiere of series 'The Crown, Season 2' in central London. A producer of hit royal drama "The Crown" says Claire Foy, who played the central role of Queen Elizabeth II, was paid less than her on-screen husband. Trade publication Variety on Tuesday March 13, 2018 quoted producer Suzanne Mackie as confirming Foy was paid less than Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in two seasons of the series. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File)
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 7:16AM EDT
LONDON - A producer of hit royal drama "The Crown" says Claire Foy, who played the central role of Queen Elizabeth II, was paid less than her on-screen husband.
The Netflix series traces Elizabeth's journey from princess to queen, beginning in the 1950s.
Trade publication Variety on Tuesday quoted producer Suzanne Mackie as confirming Foy was paid less than Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in two seasons of the series. She made the reported comment at an industry event in Jerusalem.
She said this was because Smith was better-known after starring in sci-fi series "Doctor Who." Mackie said that from the forthcoming third season, "no one gets paid more than the queen."
Neither Foy nor Smith will appear in the third series, which stars Olivia Colman as the middle-aged monarch.