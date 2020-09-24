

Sean Davidson, CP24.com





An entire kindergarten class at a Toronto school has been forced to self-isolate after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

One of seven kindergarten classes at Swansea Junior and Senior Public School, in the Windermere and Morningside avenues area, has been in quarantine since Sept. 18 at the direction of Toronto Public Health.

According to the Toronto District School Board, there are about 24 students in the class. They have been told to monitor for symptoms.

None of the students have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far, the TDSB said.

According to the school board, the classroom has since been disinfected.