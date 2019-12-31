

Phil Tsekouras, CP24





Thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers made their way to Nathan Phillips Square Tuesday night to ring in the new decade.

Torontonians and tourists alike braved the chilly temperatures to take in musical performances by DJ Nana Zen, Juno-nominated cellist Chris Derksen and Zaki Ibrahim, while some hit the ice and skated their way into 2020.

“It’s such a great, all-ages, family-friendly vibe for Torontonians and tourists from right across the GTA,” event programming supervisor Robert Kerr said, speaking to CP24.

“We’ve got coffee and hot chocolate here on site. Tim Hortons is giving it away. We have food trucks. Lots of food and beverage vendors out here,” Kerr added.

While the temperature did drop in the final hours of 2019, the weather was actually slightly above seasonal for this time of the year. A low of -2 C is expected Tuesday night, though it could feel like -8 with the wind chill.

“This is really ideal. It’s nice and dry out. You know it’s kind of cool, but hey it’s winter,” Kerr said.

“As long as people bundle up. Wear some layers. Wear a hat and gloves. Be smart about it, you know,” Kerr added.

Public Transportation

Nathan Phillips Square is located at 100 Queen Street West and is pretty easy to get to by public transportation. Both Queen Station or Osgoode Station on the TTC’s Yonge-University Line will get you there in just a short walk. Also, the TTC is free from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

If you’re taking GO Transit, get off at Union Station, walk north on Bay Street to Queen Street and you have arrived.

Start the new year off right with a safe ride home courtesy of @CorbySW The #TTC is free from 7 p.m. Dec. 31st until 7 a.m. Jan. 1. No need to tap your PRESTO card. For more info, visit: https://t.co/9kbhL2dROx #CorbySafeRides — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) December 31, 2019

Parking & Road Closures

Due to the large volume of visitors the city is expecting, a number of streets in the area will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and reopening at 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 2020:

Queen Street from Yonge Street to University Avenue

Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Richmond Street West

Elizabeth Street from Foster Place to Hagerman Street

Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street

Albert Street from James Street to Bay Street

York Street from Queen Street West and Richmond Street West

James Street from Queen Street West to Albert Street

Limited parking will be available on University Avenue.