

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A teenage patient at the Hospital for Sick Children has tested positive for COVID-19 and an investigation is now underway to determine how they contracted the virus.

SickKids says in a statement that the patient tested positive for the virus on Saturday. In the wake of the positive test the hospital said that it also tested all other patients within the same unit for COVID-19 but those results came back negative.

Members of the clinical team in the unit have also been tested and have been told to stay home while they await results, the hospital says.

“SickKids is actively investigating how the virus was transmitted to the patient and is working closely with Toronto Public Health. At this time we believe the risk to patients, families and staff is low,” the statement reads.

SickKids has previously restricted visitors to one adult caregiver per patient in an attempt to limit COVID-19 and has begun screening patients and visitors for symptoms upon arrival.