

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat has unveiled plans to create a new rent-to-own program as part of a previously-announced commitment to build 100,000 affordable units over the next decade.

Keesmaat made the announcement at the corner of East Liberty and Lynn Williams streets in the city’s Liberty Village neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

She said that the rent-to-own program would allow qualifying residents to effectively rent their home from the city for a period of one to five years.

Once that period of time has passed, she said that the city would sell the property to the tenant at a pre-arranged price. At that point, the money that the tenant paid the city in rent would be made available to them for use as a down payment on a conventional mortgage.

In some cases, the city or a non-profit partner would also share the ownership of the property with the resident in order to lower the price of the mortgage and improve affordability.

“There is an entire generation of people who are being priced out of this city,” Keesmaat said in a press release announcing the details of the plan. “They are struggling with debt, have little saved for retirement, and have seen the home ownership ladder kicked out from under them. The rent-to-own home ownership program will help.”

Keesmaat said that she would pay for the administration of her rent-to-own program with a 0.4 per cent property tax levy on homes with assessed values of $4 million or more.

That tax, which would apply to roughly 3,000 properties, would in turn bring in about $80 million annually.

Keesmaat said that would be enough to help about 10,000 families purchase homes through the rent-to-own program over the next decade.

“The most fortunate among us — the people who have done best at the highest end of Toronto’s housing market — can afford to contribute a little more to help people get their start,” she said in the press release.

John Tory has previously committed to building 40,000 affordable housing units over the next 12 years if re-elected and has criticized Keesmaat’s 100,000-unit pledge as unrealistic.