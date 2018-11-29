

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The MoneySense personal finance website has been sold by Rogers Communications Inc. to Ratehub Inc., for an undisclosed amount.

Ratehub is a Toronto-based company that owns an online comparison site for financial products.

Its ratehub.ca gets most of its revenue from commissions paid by companies after readers click to learn more about a particular product.

MoneySense was once a print magazine with an online presence. Since 2016 it has continued solely as a digital publication that attracts an estimated 700,000 unique visitors a month.

Rogers Media president Rick Brace says in a statement that it was important to find a "good home" for MoneySense.

Ratehub and MoneySense have previously collaborated to present a credit card comparison tool for Canadians.

"We see this acquisition as a way to extend our partnership even further and bring Canadians more comparison tools in areas such as mortgages, investing and savings vehicles, and insurance products," said James Laird, co-founder of Ratehub Inc. and President of CanWise Financial.