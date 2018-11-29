Rogers sells personal financial website MoneySense to Ratehub; terms undisclosed
MoneySense magazine is seen at a retail outlet in Halifax on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. Rogers Communications says it will stop publishing print editions of four magazines as of January and Flare, Sportsnet, MoneySense and Canadian Business will only be available online. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 12:53PM EST
TORONTO -- The MoneySense personal finance website has been sold by Rogers Communications Inc. to Ratehub Inc., for an undisclosed amount.
Ratehub is a Toronto-based company that owns an online comparison site for financial products.
Its ratehub.ca gets most of its revenue from commissions paid by companies after readers click to learn more about a particular product.
MoneySense was once a print magazine with an online presence. Since 2016 it has continued solely as a digital publication that attracts an estimated 700,000 unique visitors a month.
Rogers Media president Rick Brace says in a statement that it was important to find a "good home" for MoneySense.
Ratehub and MoneySense have previously collaborated to present a credit card comparison tool for Canadians.
"We see this acquisition as a way to extend our partnership even further and bring Canadians more comparison tools in areas such as mortgages, investing and savings vehicles, and insurance products," said James Laird, co-founder of Ratehub Inc. and President of CanWise Financial.