A man is in hospital after a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle in North York Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Oakdale Road and Sheppard Avenue West, east of Highway 400, for a collision.

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. There is also no word on his condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.