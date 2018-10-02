

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling certain $10 chicken fries due to possible salmonella contamination that caused four people to become ill.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says consumers should not eat the recalled chicken sold in 1.8 kg bags across Canada with the UPC code 0 60249 01411 4 and dated June 22, 2019.

The recall was triggered by findings during an agency investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

The four cases reported in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec did not require hospitalization or cause death.

The CFIA says a food safety investigation being conducted may lead to the recall of other products.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.