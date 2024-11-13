Your ultimate guide to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour stops in Toronto

Toronto is getting ready to welcome Taylor Swift to the 6. She's bringing her Eras Tour to the city this week.

It’s been a long time coming for Canadian Swifties and the wait is over.

Taylor Swift and her highest-grossing “The Eras Tour” are making their Canadian debut in Toronto, and hundreds of thousands of fans are going to descend upon the city to see the shows.

So, we have compiled everything Swifties need to know about the concerts.

WHEN ARE THE SHOWS?

The 34-year-old award-winning singer is playing at the Rogers Centre on Nov. 14, 15, 16 and then again on Nov. 21, 22, and 23.

The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023, in Arizona and Swift has played 140 shows spanning five continents. Three shows in Vienna, Austria were cancelled over an alleged terror plot.

After her six shows in Toronto, the singer will play three nights in B.C., where the tour will conclude on Dec. 8, just a few days before the popstar’s birthday.

ARE TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE?

According to Ticketmaster’s website, all of the dates are sold out. The company, however, has reportedly released limited tickets to those who got waitlisted during the initial sale. It is unclear if more tickets will become available.

Some tickets are being sold on third-party websites for ridiculous prices.

Rogers Centre say screenshots of ticket barcodes and paper, or PDF tickets are not valid and won’t be accepted. Tickets accessed using the Ticketmaster app are the only ones permitted and scanned at the site.

WHAT SONGS ARE ON THE SETLIST?

Based on previous shows, Taylor Swift is expected to sing over 40 songs for three-and-a-half hours. The concert is divided into several “eras,” each representing her 11 studio albums, including “The Tortured Poets Department” released earlier this year (and recently nominated for a Grammy).

The setlist includes her No. 1 hits: “Cruel Summer,” “Anti-Hero,” “Blank Space,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” “Bad Blood” and “Fortnight.”

She is also expected to play two surprise songs each concert.

IS THERE AN OPENING ACT?

Yes. Gracie Abrams is opening for Swift during all her Toronto concerts. Abrams, the daughter of director J.J. Abrams, released her debut single in 2019. She released her second studio album this year, which features the song, “Us,” with Swift.

WHEN DO GATES AT ROGERS CENTRE OPEN?

According to Rogers Centre, gates open at 4:30 p.m. and fans are not permitted to arrive or line up before 3:30 p.m. on show days.

Show time is listed at 6:45 p.m.

WHAT ARE YOU ALLOWED TO BRING INSIDE?

Swifties can bring one small bag, which is either a plastic, vinyl or PVC tote that is no larger than 12”x 6” x 12” or a non-clear bag that is no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle or strap.

There will be no bag storage or coat check at the dome. Only oversized bags carrying breast pumps and medical devices are allowed.

Taylor Swift bags Photo shows which bags are allowed inside the Rogers Centre during the Eras Tour. (X/BlueJays)

Fans are discouraged to bring gifts for Swift as they will not be accepted or collected.

The Eras Tour has been known for friendship bracelets with fans trading them during concerts.

Rogers Centre says all friendship bracelets must fit on your person. Metal or plastic carabiners, shower curtain hooks/rings and bags carrying additional friendship bracelets are not permitted.

Fans are allowed to bring signs that are no larger than 11x17” or A3 paper. Signage that is inappropriate, unlawful, indecent, obstructive, disparaging, offensive, objectionable, or intended to draw attention to international, political, or other similar events, causes or conflicts are not allowed inside.

Fans can bring one small factory-sealed soft-sided clear plastic water bottle (500 ml or less). No outside food and beverages are allowed.

LOOKING FOR MERCH?

Rogers Centre say official merch will be available inside and at select exterior locations at the site.

On show days, fans with tickets can only buy merch.

For those without tickets, they can buy merch at Gate 1, 5, and 9A on Nov. 12, 13, 17, 18, 19 and 20 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Fans are not allowed to queue before 9 p.m.

Merch store locations Map provided by Rogers Centre shows where fans can get merchandise for the Taylor Swift concert.

GETTING AROUND TORONTO

The downtown core is going to be bustling, especially on show days, prompting officials to urge those who do not have tickets not to travel to the core. There are also other events happening during that time, including Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors games, and the Santa Clause Parade.

Concertgoers are being advised to use transit to get to downtown. The city has also designated some dedicated drop-off and pick-up locations. There are also road closures to keep in mind, so here’s what you need to know.

TTC, GO TRANSIT, UP EXPESS

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), Toronto’s public transit system, is increasing service in several routes to accommodate fans. There are going to be dozens of staff to assist fans to get to where they need to go.

If you are flying to Toronto for the concerts, you can take the UP Express train to the downtown core or take the TTC’s 900 express bus to Kipling Station where you can take the subway to Union Station or other destinations in the city.

GO Transit, Ontario’s regional line, is also doing special event service during the concerts on the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines. There will also a late-night special events trips on the Milton Line and service on the Kitchener, Barrie and Stouffville lines will be adjusted.

“There will also be special event service on some bus routes. Some bus trips will be modified to accommodate anticipated heavy traffic in downtown Toronto.”

DEDICATED ZONES

The city has dedicated drop-off and pick-up zones. They are located at:

Front Street West between Bathurst Street and Spadina Avenue (south side)

Bay Street between Richmond and Wellington streets (west side)

York Street between Wellington and Adelaide streets (west side)

Queens Quay between Bay and Freeland streets (south side)

Lake Shore Boulevard at Rees Street (north side)

The Rogers Centre says fans requiring accessible pick-up or drop-off should speak to the staff on duty to access the following area:

Gate 7 – located on the south side of Rogers Centre off Bremner Boulevard, accessible via Rees Street off Lakeshore Boulevard

off Bremner Boulevard, accessible via Rees Street off Lakeshore Boulevard Gate 13 – located at the northwest corner off Blue Jays Way. Recommended accessible entrance for ticketholders in TD Executive Suites, Ticketmaster Lounge, Premier Suite, TD Executive Lounge, and TD Summit Suite.

PARKING

The city says more than 2,000 parking spaces will be available at Green P parking garages at 40 York Street and 2 Church Street, both are located within a “convenient distance” of Rogers Centre.

The city is running a special event promo at those two parking lots as well as at 10 Portland Street, with a price of $19.89. (More info here.)

There is also limited parking available at Exhibition Place at 6 Saskatchewan Road and 20 British Columbia Road.

The Rogers Centre says there is no parking at the site.

ROAD CLOSURES

On concert dates, the following roads will be closed:

1 p.m. - westbound lanes on Bremner Boulevard between Rees Street and Navy Wharf Court; eastbound lanes will remain open for two-way traffic

between Rees Street and Navy Wharf Court; eastbound lanes will remain open for two-way traffic 10p.m. - Front Street between Blue Jays Way and Simcoe Street; John Street south of Wellington Street; Windsor Street south of Wellington Street

11 p.m. - Eastbound and westbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramps to Spadina Avenue

The city says there will be additional spot road closures for crowd and traffic management.

All roads and ramps will re-open when traffic and crowds dissipate, which is expected to be by 1 a.m. following each concert.

Meanwhile, the following roads will be restricted to local traffic (residents and businesses) only starting at 2 p.m. on concert dates:

Bremner Boulevard between Spadina Avenue and Simcoe Street

Northbound lanes on Rees Street. Southbound lanes will remain open for two-way traffic, including an accessible entry point.

Blue Jays Way between Spadina Avenue and south of Front Street

The Marriott Hotel will be accessible from Front Street via Blue Jays Way.

Navy Court Wharf

Access to condos will be via a police checkpoint at the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard intersection.

Lake Shore Boulevard will be reduced to two westbound lanes at the intersection with Rees Street for a drop-off/pick-up point.

BIKE SHARE

The city says there is a $19.89 three-day “Swiftie Pass” for cyclists from Nov. 13 to 23 for three days upon purchase.

Two Bike Share valet stations are operating each night of the concert, guaranteeing available docks and bike for cyclists.

LIMITED ACTIVITY ZONE

From Nov. 14 to Nov. 23, the limited activity zone is in effect between King, Jarvis and Bathurst streets and Queens Quay.

The city says planned work that requires a road occupation permit will not be allowed on concert dates within the zone.

Work may take place in this zone on non-concert weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., pending approval from the city.

NON-ERAS TOUR EVENTS

If you are one of the unlucky fans who does not have a ticket, there are several events happening across the city during the two weekends.

TAYLGATE

A pre-party is being held for fans at Metro Toronto Convention Centre, which is down the street from Rogers Centre.

From 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on every performance day, Swifties – who have tickets to the popstar’s concerts or not – can check out live DJ sets or participate in either a sing-along or interactive dance. There will also be a glam station, bracelet making and spots to snap pictures.

Those planning on going can buy tickets online for $55.

TAYLOR SWIFT WAY

The city is also hosting pre-concert programming along Taylor Swift Way, an honorary route connecting Nathan Phillips Square to the Rogers Centre this month.

The programming called “T.O. Poets Department” features family-friendly and free public activations. It is curated by the city’s poet laureate Lilian Allen with support from the city’s youth poet laureate Shahaddah Jack.

It will include roaming poets reciting poetry along the route on concert dates from 1 to 4 p.m., interactive large-scale blocks with a different word taken from Taylor Swift lyrics and street talk stencils which showcases poetry drawn along sidewalks.

With files from CP24 and CTV Toronto staff