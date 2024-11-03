A list of some Taylor Swift-themed events popping up in Toronto this November

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Taylor Swift is taking over Toronto this November.

Outside of her six-show stint at the Rogers Centre, there are a variety of events popping up throughout the city that pay homage to the popstar.

Here are nine Taylor Swift-themed events and activities that are set to pop up in Toronto this November:

Taylor Swift fan night

The Bata Shoe Museum is hosting a party on Nov. 12 for fans to dress up as their favourite Taylor Swift era. This all ages video dance party is set to have some snacks, photo stations, and friendship bracelet making.

Tickets cost $30 per person.

Taylor Swift Food Tour

From Nov. 13 to Nov. 24, Swifties can take an afternoon tour of five women-led and women-owned businesses showcasing the city’s food scene.

The culinary adventure boasts 10 tastings along the two-and-a-half-hour excursion offering handmade empanadas, sweet and savoury Italian eats, and a visit to where Taylor Swift premiered her 13-minute short film for “All Too Well.”

There are 10 tours, with 13 spots available per tour, at $89 a ticket.

Toronto aERAs City Tour

Visitors coming into Toronto for the concert who want to see the sights, but want their tour Taylor-made can check out Gray Line’s themed city tour.

The three-hour tour says there will be themed scavenger hunt challenges and “Red” velvet cake pops, as it takes guests to spots like the Toronto Music Garden and Graffiti Alley. This tour goes on from Nov. 15 to 17, and again Nov. 21 to 25, with tickets costing $70 to $79, before tax.

Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24

Fans looking for a pre-party ahead of any of Taylor Swift’s concerts can head inside the north building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for a “Taylgate,” conveniently down the street from the Rogers Centre.

From 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on every performance day, Swifties – who have tickets to the popstar’s concerts or not – can check out live DJ sets, or participate in either a sing-along or interactive dance. There will also be a glam stations, bracelet making and spots to snap pictures.

Those planning on going can buy tickets online for $55.

Eras After Parties

Concertgoers who can’t shake off the feeling of seeing Swift perform live can make their way over to The Loose Moose, located right by the Rogers Centre, for the official after party.

This 19-plus event, run by Taylor Swift Dance Parties, will have a live DJ playing all of her hits every night after her shows. Tickets cost $37.29, which will be available for sale up until a week before the scheduled night.

Tdot Swift 4 cats

“Stray Swifties” who failed to snag a ticket to her show, but still want to dance the night away to her music, can visit the historic El Mocambo on Nov. 20 for an evening of live music, friendship bracelet making and Swiftie artisans. There will also be a limited edition cider – “Karma Is A Cat.”

Even though Taylor Swift’s cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button will likely not be attending this one-night-only event, the venue says all of the ticket proceeds will be donated to Home at Last Rescue and Annex Cat Rescue. This event is for anyone who is at least 19 years old, with tickets costing $44.28 (including tax).

Paint n' Vibe: Taylor Swift!

At the Stackt Market on Nov. 22, fans can partake in a guided painting session where they will create a Taylor Swift-inspired art piece. According to the event page, there will be trivia, finish the lyrics games and Swift’s discography playing all throughout the evening.

Tickets start at $65.23 with sales ending on Nov. 18.

One Of A Kind Winter Show (Taylor’s Version)

On Nov. 22, the One Of A Kind Winter Show is set to have a Taylor Swift-inspired marketplace on the second-last day of concerts in Toronto.

The pop-up market, located at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place, advertises free friendship bracelet-making workshops and a performance by a Taylor Swift cover band for this day only.

There will also be a Swift-inspired silent disco with eventgoers encouraged to wear their best DIY Eras Tour-inspired outfits to potentially win a prize.

Swiftie Holiday Hunt

The Distillery District’s Winter Village is holding a “Swiftie Holiday Hunt,” where those who participate may win specially-crafted friendship bracelets.

There will also be Swift-themed cookies and bracelets available for purchase.

While the Winter Village goes on until Dec. 23, fans can only do the Swift-inspired holiday hunt only while the superstar is performing in town, until Nov. 24.