Here’s how travel is affected following a shooting at Toronto Pearson International Airport

The SIU is investigating after a police-involved shooting at Toronto’s Pearson airport.

A fatal shooting at Toronto Pearson International Airport shut down part of a busy terminal Thursday, causing early-morning chaos at the busy travel hub.

Shots rang out at the departures level at Terminal 1 at Canada’s busiest airport shortly before 7 a.m.

The officer-involved shooting took place just outside the terminal.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) – Ontario’s police watchdog – said three officers discharged their firearms at a 30-year-old man in distress after he allegedly produced a handgun. None of the officers were injured.

The SIU has now taken over the investigation into the fatal shooting.

In the meantime, a section of the terminal remains closed off for the investigation.

Images from the scene showed a number of travellers carrying their bags, being led down the road by police in order to avoid the shooting scene.

Former Toronto police homicide detective Mark Mendelson called the situation a “logistical nightmare.”

“This is the peak time at Pearson, this hour of the day. Lots of U.S. flights going out, lots of Caribbean flights going out, lots of planes coming in as well,” he told CP24.

“So there is an enormous amount of people. Well over 100,000 people in this particular sort of time slot.”

The departures board at Pearson showed a number of delays for early-morning flights, but most flights appear to be on time.

Due to a Peel Police investigation outside Terminal 1 departures, passengers and vehicles are being rerouted to enter and exit through T1 arrivals.

— Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) April 24, 2025

“Due to a Peel Police investigation outside Terminal 1 departures, passengers and vehicles are being rerouted to enter and exit through T1 arrivals,” the airport said in a post on X following the shooting.

In a further update later in the morning, the airport said that flights “continue to operate normally” and that the parking garage at Terminal 1 remains open.

“Passengers can also park at Terminal 3 and the Viscount Station Kiss and Fly lot and take the train to Terminal 1,” the airport advised.

Peel Regional police called the shooting “an isolated incident” and said there are no known threats to public safety. Still, they warned that there will likely be delays at the terminal.

TTC bus service to the airport was detouring to Terminal 3 because of the investigation, but regular service has since resumed.

It’s not yet clear when the terminal will fully reopen.

With files from Codi Wilson