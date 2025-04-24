Fatal police-involved shooting at Toronto’s Pearson Airport. Live updates here.

A man in his 30s is dead following a police-involved shooting at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the province’s Special Investigations Unit confirms.

Here are live updates of the situation at the airport on Thursday morning.

Warning: Some images in this story may be disturbing to readers.

Key details:

A man in his 30s was has died following a police-involved shooting at Pearson airport, the SIU says.

The province’s police watchdog says it has invoked its mandate and will be investigating the deadly shooting.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and the officers involved in the shooting were not injured.

Some road closures have impacted travellers going to and coming from the airport this morning, Pearson says.

10:54 a.m.

Peel police said they will be providing an update on the shooting at 11:30 a.m.

10:32 a.m.

In an update on social media, Pearson confirmed that flights at the airport continue to operate as usual.

Drivers are advised to use the roadway to Terminal 1 Arrivals as the roadway to the Terminal 1 Departures is closed. The Terminal 1 parking garage remains open, Pearson said.

Flights at Toronto Pearson continue to operate normally at this time.



Please use the roadway to Terminal 1 Arrivals as the roadway to the Terminal 1 Departures remains closed for a Peel Police investigation. The parking garage in Terminal 1 remains open. Police say this is an… https://t.co/bVDijf6c19 — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) April 24, 2025

10 a.m.

A man in his 30s has died following a police-involved shooting at Pearson airport, the SIU confirms.

In a news release issued on Thursday morning, the SIU said preliminary information suggests that Peel police were called to the airport at around 7 a.m. for reports of a man in distress in an SUV in the departures area of Terminal 1.

“Officers located the man and early information received indicates he produced a firearm,” the news release read.

The SIU said three officers discharged their firearms at the man, who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“No police officers were injured and there is no known threat to the public,” the SIU added.

Six investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, according to the police watchdog.

SIU Investigating After Man Fatally Shot at Toronto Pearson Airport

- Early info indicates man produced firearm

- Three @PeelPolice officers shot the man

- Man, 30, pronounced deceased in hospital

- No officers injured, no threat to public

News Release: https://t.co/TJ6xD7grmb — Special Investigations Unit (@SIUOntario) April 24, 2025

9:30 a.m.

Former Toronto police homicide detective Mark Mendelson called the police investigation a “logistical nightmare.”

“This is the peak time at Pearson, this hour of the day. Lots of U.S. flights going out, lots of Caribbean flights going out, lots of planes coming in as well,” he told CP24 on Thursday.

“So there is an enormous amount of people. Well over 100,000 people in this particular sort of time slot.”

Mendelson said the investigators will benefit from the extensive video surveillance footage that is available at the scene.

“You’ve got the Peel (Regional Police) investigation as to what transpired… and the SIU has invoked their mandate,” he said.

“The good news in terms of the investigation is Pearson is laden with security cameras. There is a security camera covering every square inch of inside the terminal and outside the terminal and even the roads leading up to the terminal.”

Mark Mendelson Former homicide detective Mark Mendelson tells CTV News how the special investigations unit may handle the case, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

8:46 a.m.

Regular service of the 900 Airport Express has resumed near Kipling Station, the TTC says.

900 Airport Express Regular service has resumed near Kipling Station. https://t.co/r1yh38IqJa — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) April 24, 2025

8:30 a.m.

In a social media post, Pearson airport confirmed that Terminal 1 departures passengers and vehicles are being rerouted to enter and exit through arrivals due to the police investigation.

Pearson shooting details Aerial view of the CP24 helicopter over the scene of the shooting at Pearson International, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

8:29 a.m.

CTV News was at the airport as part of an election news crew at around 7 a.m. Airport authorities at Pearson International told CTV News that there was shooting just before 7 a.m. Witnesses said they heard what sounded like several gunshots outside Terminal 1 by pillar 14 and 15.

Pearson shooting Police escort passengers up a highway ramp into Terminal 1 following a police-involved shooting Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Police have blocked off the roadway leading up to departure drop offs at Terminal. Officers were seen leading passengers who were stuck in traffic up the ramp into the departures terminal.

Judy Trinh, CTV News national correspondent

8:23 a.m.

A media officer from Peel Regional Police will be heading to the scene.

Media Officer @Officer_Ty is heading to the scene. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 24, 2025

8:21 a.m.

Peel police confirm a man was shot at Pearson’s Terminal 1 this morning. The officer involved, police said, was uninjured.

“This is an isolated incident and there are no known threats to public safety,” Peel police said in a post on social media, adding that delays can be expected at the terminal.

Toronto Pearson victim Peel Regional Paramedic Services transport the shooting victim at Pearson International, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

8:14 a.m.

The SIU confirms there was a police-involved shooting at the airport. SIU investigators are being dispatched, a spokesperson for the civilian agency said.

Pearson police -1 Police vehicles are pictured at Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson following a shooting April 24, 2025.

7:55 a.m.

Chris Rhind, a traveller at the airport, told CP24 that he was checking his luggage on Thursday morning when he heard some “loud, popping noises” in the distance. The noises, he said, caught a nearby security guard off-guard.

7:41 a.m.

The TTC says the 900 Airport Express bus in detouring via Terminal 3 due to “police activity.”

900 Airport Express: Detour via Utilizing Terminal 3 due to Police activity due to police activity. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) April 24, 2025

7:37 a.m.

In a social media post, Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 409 to Terminal 1 Departures is closed for a police investigation.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy409 to Terminal 1 Departures, at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga - Roads closed due to a police investigation. Please avoid the area. ^ao pic.twitter.com/YdAprJqiOs — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) April 24, 2025

7:10 a.m.

Cars can be seen lining up outside the airport following an unknown incident at the airport.

Pearson Cars are lined up outside Pearson International Airport on April 24,, 2025 due to a heavy police presence in the area. (John Fowler/ Submitted)

7 a.m.

Paramedics tell CP24 they received a call to respond to the airport but did not disclose the nature of the call or where in the airport they were responding to.