Oshawa man charged in connection with historic assault of a minor

A Durham Regional Police logo is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A 66-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting minor, now adult, over the course of 28 years.

Durham Regional Police said it launched an investigation into the sexual assaults, involving a minor, in February 2024.

Officers said the victim, now an adult, spoke with police to report a series of sexual assaults that occurred from 1996 to the present year.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested a man from Oshawa, and charged him with four counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police did not disclose the accused’s identity or how they know each other to protect the victim’s identity, adding that they believe the alleged assaults were isolated.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2765 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.