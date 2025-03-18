Brother of man who lost wife and kids in Oshawa, Ont., fire says family is devastated

Vivian Bresca, centre, along with her 12-year-old daughter Sigalit, left, and nine-year-old daughter Ayelet are pictured in this undated photo. The three died following a March 12 fire in Oshawa. (Supplied)

The brother of a man whose wife and two young daughters died in an Oshawa, Ont., house fire says the family is devastated by the loss.

Daniel Bresca says his brother Josef Bresca – the only survivor of last week’s fire – has lost everything he loved and cared for, and he is trying to find reasons for him to continue to live.

Josef Bresca’s 46-year-old wife Vivian, and nine-year-old daughter Ayelet died last Wednesday in the McGrigor Street fire.

The couple’s other child, 12-year-old daughter Sigalit, died yesterday from injuries sustained in the fire.

Daniel Bresca says he will remember his sister-in-law as a “kind-hearted” mother who loved her family and his nieces as “amazing” kids. He says his brother is still in the hospital but recovering.

Police say there’s no signs of foul play and the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2025.