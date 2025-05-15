Man charged in Oshawa shooting that left 2 people injured

Police officers are on the scene of a double shooting in Oshawa on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

A 19-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a shooting in Oshawa that left two people injured Wednesday night.

Durham Regional Police said they received a call just after 7 p.m. for an armed person near John Street West and Simcoe Street South.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip, police said. He was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were later notified by a local hospital that a 16-year-old boy had shown up at the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, which was considered not life-threatening.

Investigators determined the boy was also a victim of the shooting.

Meanwhile, officers located the suspect shortly after at a nearby construction site, and he was arrested without incident, police said.

On Thursday, the suspect was identified as Yosef Ahmed from Oshawa. He has been charged with possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon knowing no authority, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, three counts of assault with a weapon and three counts of pointing a firearm. The charges have not been tested in court.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2765 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).