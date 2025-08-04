Man charged in connection with Pickering fire that killed his wife’s mother

A homicide investigation is undeway after a 69-year-old woman was found inside a home that caught fire on Primrose Court in Pickering. (Craig Barry/CTV News Toronto)

Durham police arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a house fire in Pickering that left a 69-year-old woman dead in June.

The fire broke out at a house near Primrose Court and Fairport Road, north of Finch Avenue, on the afternoon of June 11.

The woman was found dead inside the home and following an autopsy, her death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not released her identity, but Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss previously confirmed to CP24 the victim is the mother of Sandra Coutinho, 34, who was arrested on June 19 and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Durham police say they arrested Elston Coutinho on Friday, Aug. 1, and charged the 34-year-old with second-degree murder. The charge has not been tested in court.

Bortoluss previously confirmed Elston is Sandra’s husband.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar