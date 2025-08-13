2 suspects arrested in Ajax shooting that left man with serious injuries

A Durham Regional Police forensics truck is seen in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Ajax last month that left a man seriously injured.

Durham Regional Police announced the arrests in a news release on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the area of Commercial Avenue and Hunt Street on the evening of July 6.

Police said a male victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.

The suspects have been identified as 39-year-old James McDonald and 35-year-old Logan Cameron. Both are facing charges of aggravated assault and disguise with intent.

McDonald has also been charged with using a firearm to commit an indictable offence, possession of a firearm while prohibited, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to wound and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Logan is facing an additional charge of occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police said they continue to look for a third suspect.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2533 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).