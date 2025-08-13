2 suspects arrested in Ajax shooting that left man with serious injuries

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Ajax last month that left a man seriously injured.
Durham Regional Police announced the arrests in a news release on Wednesday.
The shooting occurred in the area of Commercial Avenue and Hunt Street on the evening of July 6.
Police said a male victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.
The suspects have been identified as 39-year-old James McDonald and 35-year-old Logan Cameron. Both are facing charges of aggravated assault and disguise with intent.
McDonald has also been charged with using a firearm to commit an indictable offence, possession of a firearm while prohibited, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to wound and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.
Logan is facing an additional charge of occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.
The charges have not been tested in court.
Police said they continue to look for a third suspect.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2533 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).