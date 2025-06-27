Man on statutory release for manslaughter among 2 suspects charged in Burlington gunpoint carjacking

Guns and ammunition seized in connection with a carjacking investigation in Burlington. (Halton Regional Police)

A man out on statutory release for manslaughter is among the two people charged in connection with a gunpoint carjacking of a luxury vehicle in Burlington this week.

Halton Regional Police said a woman was driving her Porsche Macan near Guelph Line and Derry Road around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday when she observed a grey Chevrolet pickup truck following her.

She pulled into the parking lot of Kilbride Public School, where two masked men got out of the pickup and pointed their handguns at her, police said.

The woman exited her Porsche and surrendered the vehicle. The suspects took the vehicle and drove it away in tandem with the pickup.

Police said the victim was not injured.

Officers responded, and an hour later, they located the Porsche abandoned and unoccupied in the parking lot near Tobyn and Kilmer drives. They later found the pickup truck nearby, police said.

The two suspects were subsequently identified, and on Thursday, police located them in the area of Walkers Line and Kilmer Drive.

One suspect was quickly apprehended, while the other fled in a Volkswagen SUV. However, police shortly tracked the vehicle in Sherwood Forest Park and arrested the second suspect.

They have been identified as 33-year-old James Garthwaite from Burlington and 32-year-old William Langdon from Oakville.

Investigators searched the pickup truck and a Burlington residence, where they allegedly found items of evidentiary value, including a 3D printer, 3D printed firearms and a vehicle reprogramming device.

They also determined that the pickup was stolen out of the Niagara Region.

Both men are facing a combined 20 charges, including robbery with a firearm, motor vehicle theft when violence is used, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and disguise with intent.

“I cannot imagine the fear experienced by the victim during this violent and terrifying armed carjacking. On behalf of the Halton Regional Police Service, I extend my thoughts to her and her family during this incredibly traumatic time,” Halton police Chief Stephen Tanner said in a statement.

“I am deeply concerned by the escalating level of violence and the use of loaded firearms in the commission of these crimes. Let me be perfectly clear—this type of criminal behaviour will not be tolerated in our community. If convicted, I am hopeful the courts will impose substantial sentences that reflect the serious and dangerous nature of these offences.”

Police said at the time of their arrests, Garthwaite was on federal statutory release. He was convicted of manslaughter in 2018 for a shooting during a home invasion that left a woman dead.

“He was sentenced to 10 years but released early after receiving 16 months of credit for pre-sentence custody,” Tanner said.

Meanwhile, Langdon was on a form of release for unrelated firearms offences.

Police said there is an ongoing investigation into the 3D-printed firearms that could result in more charges.

Police dog injured during search

Freddy Halton police dog Freddy is seen in this undated photo. (Supplied)

During the post-arrest article search in Sherwood Forest Park, Halton police dog Freddy came in contact with a loaded firearm that Langdon allegedly discarded.

“The firearm was located in an area of heavy brush and discharged, resulting in Freddy sustaining an injury to his foot,” police said.

Freddy was treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

“We are appreciative of the collective efforts and collaboration of many internal and external personnel who worked tirelessly, quickly and effectively to get violent offenders and several firearms off our streets. We are equally grateful for our tenacious PSD Freddy and look forward to his full recovery,” Supt. Dave Costantini of 3 District Burlington said.