No injuries reported after 2 buildings collapse in downtown Hamilton

Hamilton Fire says two buildings in the downtown core partially collapsed on Nov. 11, 2024 (CTV News Toronto/Andrew Collins)

Two buildings in downtown Hamilton collapsed early Monday morning but firefighters say no injuries were reported.

Crews were called to the scene on King Street, near Gore Park, at approximately 6:20 a.m.

In a statement provided to CTV News Toronto, Hamilton Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said firefighters confirmed the partial collapse at the site, noting that the resulting debris extended onto King Street.

The collapse also damaged a neighbouring building, which Cunliffe said was evacuated.

“The involved buildings had been boarded up for some time and we were advised by the property manager that no one should have been in the building,” he wrote in a statement.

Cunliffe added that the remaining structures were “significantly” damaged and showed signs of further deterioration. As a result, a collapse zone was established around the perimeter of the affected area.

“Members of the City’s Building Department attended and advised that they would be issuing an Emergency Demolition Order on the property and would be calling in a demolition company,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cunliffe said their drone unit has flown over the collapse zone with thermal imaging to see if they could locate a heat signature, but did not find one.

While the cause of the structural failure is unknown at this time, Ward 2 Coun. Cameron Kroetsch said the property was a heritage building that collapsed “due to neglect by its owners.”

“…The annual Remembrance Day parade went by, right in front of this building... It’s frightening to imagine what could have happened,” Kroetsch wrote in a post to X.

Cunliffe said the collapse had no impact on the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph.

The scene has since been turned over to the city’s building department and the fire department will return prior to demolition.