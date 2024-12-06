Woman facing 96 animal welfare charges in connection with unlicensed kennel in Hamilton

The death of at least two dogs while in the care of a Hamilton dog-sitting service called Kippen Care has attracted anger among residents.

A woman is facing 96 animal welfare charges in connection with an unlicensed kennel in Hamilton, where two pet owners claimed their dogs died while in her care.

On Friday, the province said it laid these charges against Jessica Kippen on Nov. 15, in relation to the death of five dogs and two dozen dogs in distress.

The charges laid against Kippen under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act include 24 counts each of exposure to undue risk of distress, causing distress, permitting distress and offences relating to standards of care. The charges have not been tested in court.

In June, CTV News Toronto spoke with two pet owners who claimed their dogs died at Kippen Cares, the kennel Kippen ran.

Jenuen Monroe previously told CTV News Toronto one of her two bulldogs, Cartelo, died overnight at Kippen’s home.

“She’s like, ‘Yeah, like, he’s dead,’” Monroe said. “She goes, ‘Well, he’s in the freezer. I put him in the freezer.’”

Monroe and her partner said they videotaped the inside of Kippen’s home, where the kennel was allegedly run, and said they saw piles of junk, a lack of air conditioning and a few dog crates.

Monroe shared the video on Facebook, where another pet owner, Cassandra Francesca, said her dog also died at Kippen Cares on the same day.

Neighbours who lived close to Kippen Cares said there had been problems at the house for years, with one retired Stelco worker telling CTV News Toronto he had filed multiple complaints with the Provincial Animal Welfare Service (PAWS) and the City of Hamilton.

The City of Hamilton had confirmed to CTV News Toronto there have been six bylaw infractions noted at Kippen Cares, with some of the more prominent including failure to renew dog licences before they expired, keeping more than four animals and operating without a licence.

The city previously confirmed Kippen Cares is unlicensed, adding the “use of a kennel is not permitted at the address that the business is currently operating out of.”

In the release issued on Friday, the province said animal cruelty is not tolerated in Ontario and urged the public to call 1-833-9-ANIMAL if they see an animal in distress or being abused.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Sean Leathong