Police make arrest following stabbing at mosque in downtown Hamilton

A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this March 16 photo. (Andrew Collins/CTV News Toronto)

Hamilton police say they have made an arrest after a triple stabbing at a downtown mosque Friday afternoon.

Officers say the incident happened at the Hamilton Downtown Mosque on York Boulevard, where an altercation that began outside, allegedly continued to the inside of the building.

Police previously revealed that three people were injured. One was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, another was treated at the scene, and a third victim later showed up at the hospital.

In an updated release issued Saturday, police said the investigation led them to a home on the Hamilton Mountain, where they arrested and charged 40-year-old Abdullah Alkhlif.

Alkhlif is charged with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Originally, police said they were searching for two suspects but upon further investigation, investigators determined that the second person is not believed to have been involved.

“The suspects and victims were known to each other,” police said. “If you have any information that you believe will assist officers with this investigation, please contact Detective Kersgens at 905-546-3816.”