Hamilton police release video of missing man as search enters second week

John Edwards captured on security camera walking at an Esso gas station in Hamilton on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Hamilton Police Service)

Hamilton police have released a new video of a missing 62-year-old man as the search for him enters a second week.

A security camera caught John Edwards walking at an Esso gas station at 947 Centre Road at 3:10 p.m. on June 11.

“Over the past several days, officers and community partners have conducted extensive ground searches and reviewed hours of surveillance footage in an effort to retrace Mr. Edwards’ movements and locate him safely,” Hamilton police said in a news release accompanying the video on Thursday.

“Investigators have positively tracked Mr. Edwards through various locations in Dundas throughout the morning of June 11. His movements included frequent stops, seemingly to pick up items from the ground, and lacked a clear destination.”

Police said Edwards left St. Joseph’s Villa at 9:15 a.m. that day. Just before 10 a.m., he was seen walking west on the north side of Baldwin Street, passing the McDonald’s on Cootes Drive.

He passed Memorial Square at 10:14 a.m., police said. Edwards turned south onto John Street and was seen on video walking west on King Street at Peel Street at 10:39 a.m.

After walking through the Esso parking lot to Concession 6, he proceeded southwest, police said.

“John is known to enjoy walks through local trails and parks in Dundas and is familiar with the area. It is unusual for him not to return home, and there is growing concern for his well-being,” police said in a previous news release.

Edwards is described as five-foot-eleven, weighs about 214 pounds, has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, and walks with a slight shuffle. He may be carrying a small, light-coloured ball in his hand.

Police said he was last seen wearing baggy shorts, a striped blue T-shirt, white socks, running shoes and possibly a ball cap.

They are asking residents in Dundas, Flamborough and Waterdown to check their properties and review security, doorbell or dashcam footage recorded on June 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 905-540-8549 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.