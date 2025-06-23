Homicide detectives say there has been ‘significant development’ in disappearance of Hamilton woman

Homicide detectives say there has been a “significant development” in the investigation into the disappearance of 40-year-old Hamilton woman Shalini Singh, who was last seen in December.

New details of the investigation are expected to be revealed at a news conference on Monday morning.

Last month, investigators announced that partial human remains were discovered at a landfill site where investigators were searching for Singh’s body.

The discovery was made after months of combing through thousands of cubic metres of waste at the Glanbrook Landfill.

At that time, investigators said it could take several weeks to determine if the human remains belong to Singh, who was last heard from at around 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 4 and reported missing by her family on Dec. 10, 2024.

Police previously said the case was quickly assigned to the homicide unit in December based on “emerging evidence and concern for her wellbeing.”

Det.-Sgt. Daryl Reid told reporters last month that “extensive” video surveillance footage from Singh’s building showed that she returned to her unit but was never spotted leaving the building again.

“As the investigation progressed, we began to consider the possibility that Shalini may have been disposed and removed from the building by way of the garbage disposal system,” Reid said.

He would not confirm if Singh’s boyfriend is a suspect in her disappearance, but noted he has not cooperated with the probe.

In the early days of the investigation, police were initially searching for both Singh and her boyfriend, but the man was located on Dec. 11 after police said he’d been visiting a family member outside of Hamilton.

“When we get the confirmation back from (the Centre for Forensic Sciences), that will progress our investigation to the next level,” Reid said in May.

The news conference is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on CTVNews.ca, the CTV News App, CP24.com, and the CP24 App.