Niagara Falls accountant accused of defrauding business of $200K

Police in Niagara Region have laid more charges against an accountant after allegedly defrauding a business of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Cherrel Monton-Matsugu was initially arrested in April. Niagara Regional Police said Monton-Matsugu was hired by a business to assume all accounting services, and a third-party review revealed fraud allegations.
The accused is the sole director of Ontario Incorporated 2629884 and owner of Justin Jay Tax Accounting & Advisory Services.
In an update on Thursday, police said their ongoing investigation uncovered that a commercial business had been defrauded of an amount in excess of $200,000.
As a result, Monton-Matsugu is facing new charges of fraud over $5,000, unauthorized use of a credit card, falsifying a book or documents and criminal breach of trust.
She has been released with a future court date.
“The investigation remains ongoing, as detectives suspect there may be more victims,” police said.
They are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009133.