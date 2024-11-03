Police increase their presence at Hindu temple in Brampton after protest

Peel police say they are increasing their presence at a Hindu temple following an incident during a protest.

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating an incident during a demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton.

In a statement posted on social media Sunday afternoon, police said they were aware of the protest taking place in the northeast end of the city.

“While we respect the individual rights to protest as per the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, our duty and responsibility remains to maintain public order and ensure the safety of everyone,” the statement reads.

“As such, we are asking for the cooperation of the public to engage and facilitate in a peaceful and lawful protest.”

Peel police added they will have an increased and visible presence to monitor the situation, warning that acts of violence, threats of violence or vandalism will be investigated.

Brampton Hindu temple Peel Regional Police officers are standing outside of the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

The statement was in response to videos circulating on social media showing people being attacked outside the Hindu Sabha Temple during a protest where Khalistan flags are seen being waved.

In the video, some individuals are struck with flags and sticks.

Police told CP24 that no arrests have been made.

Dozens of officers were seen standing outside the temple on Sunday afternoon.

Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah also posted a statement on social media, saying violence and criminal acts will not be tolerated.

“We respect the right to protest in a peaceful & safe manner but will not tolerate violence & criminal acts, those that do participate in this activity will be pursued, arrested and charged,” the chief wrote.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown wrote in a post on social media that he was disappointed to hear about the “acts of violence” outside of Hindu Sabha.

“Religious freedom is a foundational value in Canada. Everyone should feel safe in their place of worship. I strongly condemn any acts of violence outside of a place of worship,” Brown wrote, adding that he has complete confidence that Peel police “will do everything in their authority to keep the peace and hold those accountable who commit acts of violence.”

The incident comes amid the ongoing tension between the Canadian and Indian governments. Ottawa has accused India’s home minister as the person behind the targeting of Sikh separatists in the country.

The Indian government has vehemently rejected the accusation.

Brampton Hindu temple Several police cruisers are seen outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in an online post that the violence at the temple was “completely unacceptable and must be condemned.”

“No one should feel unsafe in their place of worship,” he added and thanked the police for their quick response.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also called the incident “unacceptable.”

“Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident,” Trudeau wrote in a social media post.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also spoke out against the violence.

“Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today,” Poilievre posted in a message online. “All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos.”

“Every Canadian must be free to visit their place of worship in peace,” Singh said in his a social media post. “Violence anywhere is wrong. I join community leaders in calling for peace.”