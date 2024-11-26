Germany-bound traveller from Canada caught carrying 45 kilos of weed in her luggage: Toronto Airport RCMP

A 21-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly attempting to conceal 45 kilograms of cannabis in her luggage.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Oct. 25 a Canadian air passenger arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport to take a flight to Germany.

They said Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) agents found marijuana valued at $180,000 in her suitcase during an outbound baggage examination.

Members of the RCMP’s Toronto Airport Detachment seized the drugs, which are legal in Canada, and arrested Renee Ashanta Henry. She has been charged with possession for the purpose of export, contrary to section 11(2) of the Cannabis Act.

The accused was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date. She has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 5.

“Although cannabis is decriminalized in Canada, it is still illegal to carry any amount of cannabis on international flights, or amounts exceeding personal use on domestic flights,” Insp. John McMath, of the RCMP’s Toronto Airport Detachment, said in a news release.

“This latest arrest again highlights the fact that if a passenger chooses to smuggle cannabis, they will be arrested and charged with serious criminal drug smuggling charges.”

Lisa Janes, CBSA’s regional director general for the Greater Toronto Area Region, called this latest seizure “one more example of our collaboration with law enforcement partners to protect our communities from illegal activity.”

On Oct. 23, border officers arrested a 26-year-old woman who was bound for London, England and seized roughly 62 kilograms of cannabis. Justyne Carmen Burger-Samules was charged with export, contrary to the Cannabis Act.

Police are asking anyone with information related to drug importation, possession, smuggling or trafficking to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.