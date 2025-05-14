Police searching for 30-year-old man wanted for kidnapping and extortion

30-year-old Marlon Downey is wanted for a dozen charges including extortion, kidnapping and aggravated assault (PRP photos).

Peel police have issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with a kidnapping investigation where a victim was allegedly bound by their hands and feet.

Officials say the incident happened on Feb. 22 in the area of Blackwood Mews and Golden Locust Drive in Mississauga. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who was later brought to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Since then, investigators say they arrested four other suspects connected to the case; Davoinie Williams-Senior, 33, and Delton Williams-Senior, 31, both of Innisfil; Phillip Nkrumah, 40, also of Innisfil; and Raul Sampson, 41, of Erin.

Already, police confirm they’ve laid a total of 49 charges and executed 15 warrants.

A fifth suspect, who police identify as 30-year-old Marlon Downey is wanted for a dozen charges including extortion, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

“Downey is considered armed and dangerous, police wrote in Wednesday’s news release. ”If seen he should not be approached but rather call 9-1-1."

Downey is described as five-foot-ten, 170lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, medium-length facial hair, and a medium complexion.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to come forward.