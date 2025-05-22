Man wanted in fatal shooting of young person in Brampton

Damien Walker is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Brampton on April 23, 2025.

An 18-year-old man is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a young person in Brampton last month.

Peel Regional Police initially said that they responded to the area of Beech Street and Church Street East, near Queen Street East and Kennedy Road, on April 23 for a suspicious death.

On Thursday, almost a month later, police confirmed that a male under the age of 18 was fatally shot that day.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Brampton resident Damian Walker. He is wanted for second-degree murder.

“The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation but appear isolated to the individuals involved,” Acting Sgt. Tyler Bell-Morena said in an email to CP24.

Police have released a photo of Walker, who they say may be armed and dangerous.

“If seen, please do not approach and call 911 immediately,” police said.

Walker is described as about six feet tall with a slim build, light complexion, brown curly hair, green eyes and a rose tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Police are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact them at (905) 453-3311, ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.