2 men from B.C. charged with first-degree murder in Mississauga homicide

Two men from B.C. have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Mississauga last month, Peel Regional Police say.

The incident happened on May 14, at about 11:49 a.m., in a parking lot near Tranmere Drive and Telford Way, which is north of Derry Road East between Bramalea and Dixie roads.

Police say 51-year-old Brampton resident Harjeet Dhadda was approached by a suspect and shot “multiple times.” He later died of his injuries at a local hospital.

The suspects fled in a stolen 2018 Black Dodge Challenger, which Peel police said was recovered shortly after the shooting.

Following an “intensive” investigation, the homicide bureau identified two suspects and tracked them to Delta, B.C.

On May 28, Peel police, with assistance of Delta Police Department, Abbotsford police, Surrey police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, located and arrested Aman Aman and Digvijay Digvijay, both 21 from Delta, B.C.

The accused appeared before a judge in Surrey, B.C., before being turned over to homicide detectives in Peel Region for transportation back to Ontario.

Aman and Digvijay have both been charged with first-degree murder, police said.

They attended a bail hearing on June 1 at a Brampton court.

Anyone with further information about this incident, including anyone who may have been in the area at the time and has video footage, are asked to contact Peel police’s Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.