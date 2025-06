Police and paramedics are on the scene of a shooting in Brampton on Friday, June 20, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

One person has been critically injured in a shooting in Brampton, Peel paramedics say.

It happened in the area of Rutherford Road South and Selby Road, east of Kennedy Road, around 5:45 p.m.

It appears that the shooting took place at an auto body repair shop.

Paramedics say the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not immediately clear.