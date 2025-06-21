Man dies in hospital after shooting at automotive complex in Brampton

Peel police give an update on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in Brampton on Friday evening.

A man in his 30s is dead after a shooting at an automotive complex in Brampton Friday afternoon.

Peel police and paramedics were called to 181 Rutherford Road South, east of Kennedy Road, just before 5:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Brampton shooting Police and paramedics are on the scene of a shooting in Brampton on Friday, June 20, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

When they arrived, officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“He was transported to a trauma center where he underwent emergency surgery but sadly was pronounced deceased,” Peel police media relations officer Const. Tyler Bell told reporters at the scene.

Bell said the victim was associated with the business and was either an owner or an employee.

Shooting appears to be targeted

The homicide bureau has taken over the investigation. Bell said it appears it was a “targeted style” shooting.

“Whether or not this individual was the intended target, that’s always part of the ongoing investigation,” he said.

“Most shootings that happen are targeted in nature. It’s not too often that we see random-style shootings here in the GTA, fortunately.”

Brampton shooting A police tape block a garage following a shooting in Brampton on Friday, June 20, 2025. (CTV News)

Bell said the victim was inside the establishment when he was shot.

“Whether or not the shooter was on foot or shooting from the vehicle … it’s too early to tell at the moment,” he said.

Bell added that there was no further risk to public safety. He noted that the area was busy at the time of the shooting, and “miraculously, no one else was struck by gunfire.”

“Anytime we see a shooting, it’s tragic. We see this at a place of business where multiple people come and go regularly,” he said.

“At any given time, we’ve seen tragic circumstances where people are caught in the crossfire of these acts, so it’s obviously concerning. People were coming and going. It could have been anybody.”

Too early to tell if it’s linked to tow truck violence

Police do not have information about the suspect or suspects. They likely fled in a vehicle, given that it happened in an industrial area, said Bell.

Brampton shooting Police tape surround shops at an automotive complex in Brampton following a shooting on Friday, June 20, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

When asked if the shooting could be connected to the ongoing violence in the tow truck industry, the constable said it’s too early in the investigstion but it would be something that investigators could pursue

“I understand that’s top of mind, especially with the most recent press conference that we’ve put out. It is certainly going to be something that investigators are going to pursue,” Bell said, referring to this week’s police announcement about the dismantling of a violent criminal organization.

“Whether or not it’s related at this point, it’s certainly possible, something that we’ll be looking into for sure.”

Bell urged anyone with information, especially those who were in the area at the time of the shooting, to contact homicide investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.