Police release new photo of dirt bike rider who struck officer and fled in Mississauga

Police are searching for this rider who allegedly struck an officer in Mississauga on July 1, 2025. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel police have released a new image of a dirt bike rider who fled the scene after hitting an officer as he was trying to evade arrest in Mississauga on Canada Day.

Police said officers tried to stop a dirt bike that was driving erratically in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Erin Mills Parkway on the afternoon of July 1.

“The vehicle was observed performing wheelies and other dangerous manoeuvres,” police said in a news release.

The rider allegedly made contact with a police cruiser while trying to avoid officers.

Police said one officer was struck and injured by the rider as he sped away through a crowded roadway.

The officer sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

On Wednesday, police asked for the public’s help identifying the rider, who is described as a young male between 15 and 20 years old.

He was last seen wearing a black helmet, black sweater, and black pants.

The dirt bike is believed to be electric-powered and possibly grey in colour.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-3311 ext. 3707 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).