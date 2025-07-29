ADVERTISEMENT

2 suspects sought in ‘violent assault’ at Wet’n’Wild in Brampton

By Bryann Aguilar

Two people wanted in connection with an assault at Wet'n'Wild. (Peel police handout)

Peel police are searching for two suspects in connection with an assault at a waterpark in Brampton last week that began as a dispute while in line for a slide.

Officers were called to Wet’n’Wild on the evening of July 23 for an altercation involving multiple individuals.

Investigators learned that there was a verbal dispute between multiple people waiting in line for a waterslide, which escalated into a “violent assault” of a woman by two individuals, police said.

“The altercation continued toward a retail shop in the park area, where the suspects allegedly used store merchandise as weapons before fleeing the area,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Wet'n'Wild fight A police cruiser is parked at Wet'n'Wild in Brampton following a fight on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have released photos of the two wanted suspects, a Black man and woman in their early 30s.

The man has a slim build, shoulder-length black dreadlocks, a low black beard and brown eyes. Police said he has notable tattoos, including a lion on the left side of his chest and others on his right forearm and triceps.

Meanwhile, the woman is described as five-foot-six with a medium build, black Afro-style hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the identities of the two people to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).