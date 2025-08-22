Man charged with abduction after Amber Alert in Brampton

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A 30-year-old man has been charged with abducting his eight-month-old nephew in Brampton, which led to an Amber Alert being issued on Thursday evening.

Peel police said the baby and his mother were in a vehicle parked at a plaza in the area of Main Street South and Charolais Boulevard.

When the mother got out of the car, the child’s uncle, who was also with them, allegedly moved to the driver’s seat and drove away without consent or explanation.

Police were then called and subsequently requested the Ontario Provincial Police to issue an Amber Alert at 6:04 p.m.

About 20 minutes later, the baby was found in an abandoned parking lot near Resolution Drive and Rutherford Road, police said. He was unharmed. The Amber Alert was cancelled as a result.

Meanwhile, the suspect was seen driving in the vicinity, and officers attempted to stop his vehicle.

Police said the suspect rammed a cruiser to escape officers. “Due to the dangerous manner of his driving, officers discontinued the pursuit,” police added.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Shazaib Memon, was located hours later at 2:19 a.m. and was arrested, according to police.

He has been charged with abduction of a person under 14, taking a motor vehicle without consent, abandoning a child, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from peace officers and possession of property obtained by crime.

“The safe recovery of this child demonstrates the strength of our investigators and patrol officers working together in critical moments. In under 20 minutes, an abducted child was found safe, and the suspect responsible was later taken into custody,” Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement.

“To anyone who seeks to cause harm in Peel, know this: we will find you, and we will hold you fully accountable.”