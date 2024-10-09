Man to be charged with first-degree murder after father found dead in Toronto

A 36-year-old man is to be charged with first-degree murder after his elderly father was found dead at his home in Toronto.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Glencairn Avenue and Avenue Road, south of Lawrence Avenue, on Oct. 5 for a well-being check.

Officers said they found the victim dead inside of the home, adding that the “circumstances in which the victim was found” were considered suspicious.

Police identified the victim as 82-year-old Henry Joseph.

The following day, Andrew Joseph, who police identified as the deceased’s son, was arrested and charged with improper interference with a dead body.

Police said his charge will be upgraded to first-degree murder, but did not say what evidence led them to upgrade the charge.

A spokesperson for Toronto police said the upgraded charge will be presented at court at his next court appearance, but did not say when exactly that is.

“We are unable to confirm any further details as this is an ongoing investigation,” Toronto Police Service Const. Cindy Chung said in an email.

Investigators urge anyone who has information about Andrew Joseph, or know of his whereabouts leading up to Oct. 5, to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.