Suspects sought in distraction theft at Scarborough ATMs that targeted elderly victims

Police say the two people in the photo are wanted in connection with a theft investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have released images of the suspects wanted in connection with two distraction thefts at ATMs in Scarborough that targeted elderly individuals.

Police said the two incidents occurred in February and March in the area of Kingston and Port Union roads.

The two suspects approached the victims, who were withdrawing money at ATMs, and allegedly obtained their PIN by standing close behind them.

One suspect then intentionally dropped money by the victim’s feet and engaged them in conversation to distract them, police allege.

Meanwhile, the second suspect walked toward the opposite side of the victim and allegedly accessed the victim’s account, making a transaction while they were distracted. At times, the suspect took the victim’s bank card from the ATM, police said.

In addition to the photos, police released descriptions of the two suspects. One is described as six-foot-one with a large build and a black beard and was wearing a black hooded jacket, grey toque, black shoes and dark blue jeans.

The other suspect is believed to be five-foot-five, clean-shaven and wearing a black or grey jacket, black toque, grey pants, grey sweater, and a black satchel.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.