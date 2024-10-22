Police alert public after male allegedly chases, sexually assaults female victim in North York

A TPS logo patch is seen in this file photo. (The Canadian Press)

Police are alerting the public after a man allegedly chased a female in North York then sexually assaulting her.

The incident happened on Oct. 20 in the Lawrence Heights neighbourhood, near Ranee and Allen roads.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of unknown trouble.

Investigators said that a female was walking on Ranee Avenue when a male approached and asked for directions.

The victim then crossed the street to avoid contact with the suspect, however he also crossed the road and continued following her, police said.

She then tried running away to avoid the suspect, but he grabbed her by the hair and arms and dragged her between two houses.

Police said a witness intervened and the suspect fled the area.

The suspect is described as Black male, five foot nine to five foot 10 inches tall, in his 30s with a thin to average build, short hair almost shaved, and a dark medium-length full beard.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, dark blue jeans, and black, red, and white running shoes.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.