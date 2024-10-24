53-year-old woman dies days after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Police are on the scene of a collision in Scarborough that sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (CP24)

A 53-year-old woman critically injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough last weekend has died.

Toronto police provided the update on Wednesday evening. They have not identified the victim.

The collision occurred on Saturday afternoon in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Marcos Boulevard, west of Brimley Road.

Police said a 72-year-old man was driving a vehicle on Lawrence Avenue East in the middle lane when he struck the woman who was crossing the road at the time.

She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she died four days later, police said.

Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com .







