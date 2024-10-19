Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to a collision call just after 3 p.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Marcos Boulevard, west of Brimley Road.
Toronto paramedics say they transported a woman in her 60s to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 19, 2024
Lawrence Ave E & Marcos Blvd
3:02 pm
- pedestrian struck by vehicle
- driver remained o/s
- police o/s
- @TorontoMedics o/s assessing injuries
- E/B lane closures
- expect delays in the area#GO2288272
^sc