Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a collision call just after 3 p.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Marcos Boulevard, west of Brimley Road.

Toronto paramedics say they transported a woman in her 60s to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.