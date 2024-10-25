Second suspect sought in shooting death of 37-year-old Brampton man: Toronto police

Police say they are searching for a second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old Brampton man who was shot to death in Toronto last month.

At around 6:20 a.m. on Sept. 1, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road, just east of Glenholme Avenue, for a reported shooting.

They said they arrived to find 37-year-old Triston McNally in an alleyway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital for treatment but later died.

A Canada-wide warrant was subsequently issued for the arrest of a suspect, identified by investigators as 36-year-old Stacey Downey, of Toronto. She was apprehended and charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 19, police said.

On Friday, police confirmed that another suspect, identified as 41-year-old Toronto resident Dhamanie Hibbert, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the case.

Police described Hibbert as 5′10″, 187 lbs., with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes, and have released an image of the suspect.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).