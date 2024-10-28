Suspect vehicle involved in Toronto shooting crashes into school, catches fire: police

Police say the driver of a vehicle involved in a downtown Toronto shooting on Oct. 27, 2024 crashed into a school in Etobicoke and was arrested. (CP24/Jacob Estrin)

Toronto police say a suspect vehicle involved in a downtown shooting Sunday night that left one person seriously injured crashed into an Etobicoke school and caught fire.

Officers were called to the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots. When they arrived on scene, police said they found a male victim with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects, identified by police only as a male and female, were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle was later located more than 25 kilometres away from the shooting scene, in Etobicoke, and was involved in a single-vehicle crash. One suspect fled the scene on foot and was arrested. They were taken to hospital as a precaution.

In an email to CP24 on Monday morning, police confirmed that the vehicle crashed into Dixon Grove Middle School, near The Westway and Kipling Avenue, and caught fire. Police did not say if anyone was inside the building at the time.

While it’s unclear if police were involved in a pursuit of the suspect vehicle prior to the crash, a Toronto police spokesperson said the Special Investigations Unit has not invoked its mandate.

A firearm was recovered at the time of the arrest, police said, adding that no other suspects are outstanding.

The suspects have not been identified by police and its unclear what charges they are facing.