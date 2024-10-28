Male seriously injured in shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect arrested

Police are investigating after a person was shot on Oct. 27 near Sherbourne and Dundas streets. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A male has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on Sunday night in Toronto’s downtown east area.

The incident happened in the Cabbagetown South neighbourhood, near Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just before 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity.

They said that officers found a male victim with serious, but non-life threatening injuries and that a vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

Police initially said that the two suspects, a male and a female, fled the area.

In a follow-up post on X, they said that officers arrested one suspect following a short foot pursuit. They were taken to hospital as a precaution, a media officer told CTV News Toronto.

The arrest was made after the suspect vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle collision near The Westway and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke, police said.

A media officer confirmed to CP24.com that no other suspects are outstanding.

Police also said that a firearm has been recovered.

There is currently an increased police presence in the area of the shooting.

Sherbourne is closed between Dundas and Gerrard streets and police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.