Woman with life-threatening condition found safe, police say

A 33-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday morning in south Etobicoke has been found safe and sound, say Toronto police.

On Wednesday morning, Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that Sarah was located in North York, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

Speaking to the media at a command post at 21 Old Mill Rd., TPS Insp. Jeff Bangild, of 22 Division, said a member of the public spotted her and alerted them.

“Our officers attended to that area and have located Sarah in good health,” he said.

“She’s been attended to medically right now, simply as a precaution to ensure her health is as optimal as possible.”

Bangild went on to say that Sarah’s family has been made aware of her location as and will be reunited with her once she’s “able to be cleared medically.”

Sarah first went missing near Riverwood Parkway and Stephen Drive, in the area of Park Lawn and Berry roads by the Humber River, at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. She had been staying with family in that neighbourhood before her disappearance, police said.

Sarah was then spotted later that day at around 2 p.m. near Bloor Street West and Old Mill Road.

The following day, police announced they were stepping up the search for Sarah to the top level and setting up a command post in that area.

“Sarah has a medical condition that presents as life-threatening and her family and the Toronto Police Service (are) concerned for her safety at this time,” Duty Insp. Steve Campoli told reporters at that time.

Campoli said police officers would be conducting a ground search and using a police drone to scan the area, with plans to expand the search further.

Members of the Toronto Police’s Marine and Mounted units were also involved in the initial search, he said, due to the proximity of the Humber River to Sarah’s last known location.

The City of Toronto also contributed resources to the search, police said.

Homeowners in the area were also asked to help out by checking their backyards in case she sought shelter there overnight.

Police said they’re thankful for the assistance they received from the pubic in this investigation.

“We are so grateful for the information coming into the community, our media partners and everybody that had eyes on this investigation to locate Sarah,” Bangild said.

“We can’t thank you enough for making this a successful resolution.”

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras