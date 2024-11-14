What should Taylor Swift (or Taylor Swift fans) see while she’s in town? Toronto residents weigh in

People walk around at Kensington Market in Toronto, Nov. 14, 2012. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)

Taylor Swift is taking over downtown Toronto’s Entertainment District for nearly 10 days when she brings “The Eras Tour” to Toronto.

With six show days, the superstar will be spending a fair bit of time in the Big Smoke as she winds down her record-setting tour.

With that in mind, CP24 asked Torontonians which spots they think Swift should make sure to check out while she’s in town.

The question garnered dozens of responses from readers who wrote in with a range of suggestions. While Swift may or may not check out the tips, they also serve as some good suggestions for Swifties who are in town to take in one of her shows. Here’s what people had to say.

Music critic Eric Alper had a couple of spots in mind for Swift, who is a music lover, as well as a music-maker.

“If I were Taylor Swift’s guide for a few hours, I’d take her to two places any music fan would love to check out while in the city,” Alper told CP24.com.

That includes Sonic Boom at 215 Spadina Avenue, a quirky music shop well-loved by vinyl fans.

“Hitting up record stores and wandering through the heart of Kensington Market, is a perfect way to dive into the city’s indie music and boho spirit. Taylor knows where the heartbeat of music lives—in the vinyl racks, in the community, in the history and soul of places like these.”

AGO tourist guide The Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, designed by Canadian architect Frank Gehry. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Mayor Olivia Chow offered some suggestions for Swift, but also to the throngs of fans who will be pouring into the city to see her.

“I am so pleased that Taylor Swift will bring so many visitors to Toronto. I encourage people to visit the Art Gallery of Ontario, Toronto Island, one of my favourite places in the city, and to experience our bustling street life at shops and restaurants in neighbourhoods across the city,” Chow told CP24.com

AGO A wooden stair case is pictured in the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Tourism Minister Stan Cho echoed a similar note, also inviting Swifties to check out the AGO, which features paintings by the Group of Seven and more than 90,000 works of art.

He also suggested the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM), pointing out that it’s the largest and most-visited museum in Canada, with over 1 million visitors every year.

“With 18 million works of art, cultural objects, and natural history specimens from across the ages to explore, there’s something for everyone,” Cho said.

A number of readers suggested mainstay Toronto tourist attractions, such as the CN Tower or a visit to Niagara Falls. One reader offered to do the Edge Walk with Swift if she takes a ride up the tower.

toronto, cn tower

One reader suggested Nami Restaurant on Adelaide. The sushi spot, which has hosted celebrities in the past, has created an Eras-themed experience for diners and has even named a special roll after Swift.

Another recommended Toronto’s own Gothic Revival castle.

“I would take her to see our gorgeous Casa Loma,” wrote Julie Tims. “Every visitor should see it. It is my daughter’s favourite place.”

Melissa Flick pointed out that Swift might find a point of historic commonality with the architect of Toronto’s Old City Hall. Furious over cost overruns, councillors refused architect E.J. Lennox an official plaque crediting him for the building design. However Lennox had a credit with his name secretly sculpted into the upper floor eaves around the whole building.

“I think since Taylor ‘took back’ the rights of her songs in a way of honouring her values of her worth as an artist, she would appreciate that this cheeky architectural nod to a creative spirit is also exemplified here,” Flick wrote.

Old City Hall ceremony Harvard trainers in missing man formation fly over Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Old City Hall Cenotaph in Toronto on Wednesday November 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Others wrote in with heartfelt suggestions, including a visit to the War Memorial Cenotaph near city hall or a visit to see some of the city’s sick children.

“I think it would be nice for her to visit SickKids Hospital,” wrote Rosemarry Lanni. “For all our special kids that are there and probably will be there for Christmas, this would be so special.”

Janice, an ER nurse who didn’t want to give her last name, echoed a similar note.

“This would be so wonderful for the kids. What a smile it would bring,” she wrote.

A number of people wrote in to recommend Swift journey a little outside Toronto’s borders to check out some of the beautiful spots farther afield in Ontario.

Heather Gill, who recently ran for a council seat in Niagara Region, said she’s invited Swift to visit Smithville given that Swift’s boyfriend, NFLer Travis Kelce, will be playing a game in Buffalo during her time in Toronto.

Niagara Falls Tourists walk near the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, July 28, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Other Ontario spots recommended by readers included places in Oakville, Burlington and Windsor.

“If she wants to unwind from all the hustle and bustle and needs a quiet, peaceful, tranquil getaway; Willow Beach (Georgina Ontario),” recommended Anna Maria Pace. “Serenity at it’s best.”

She shared a stunning image of the Northern Lights taken in the area a month ago.