Toronto couple fight over Taylor Swift tickets in divorce settlement

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour June 21, 2024 in London. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A Toronto couple bought two tickets to one of Taylor Swift’s tour stops in the city, but unfortunately their love story didn’t last and now they’re fighting for who gets the seats.

“It’s a Toronto couple and they are negotiating their separation terms right now,” said Jane Cvijan, Senior Legal Counsel with M & Co. Law.

Cvijan has dealt with several interesting cases throughout her career, but said she was surprised to have help a couple decide who should get the tickets as part of their divorce settlement. Cvijan noted that some couples will fight over wine collections, artwork, exercise equipment and the family pet.

“A couple who had purchased the tickets while they were still together are now figuring out how they are going to handle that now that the concert is taking place after their separation,” said Cvijan.

The case had to be decided before “The Eras Tour” came to the city, and there needed to be added considerations because the tickets are now worth thousands of dollars. Some resale tickets on StubHub are selling for $13,000 each.

“In this case, because of the very specific concert that we are dealing with, the actual market value was going to be so much more than what the couple actually purchased the tickets for,” said Cvijan.

The law firm presented the couple with three options – they could go to the concert together, one person could buy the tickets off the other for the current market value, or they could sell both tickets and split the proceeds.

Due to lawyer-client privilege, Cvijan said she cannot divulge what the couple decided to do, but added that the couple considered all three options, made a decision and were happy with the outcome.

Cvijan said she was happy the couple could come to terms over the tickets, adding it’s a concert she’s going herself.

“I’m going with a colleague, we are taking our kids, and I think we are looking forward to it more than our children are. We are just dragging them along, so it doesn’t look like we are two middle-aged women going to a Taylor Swift concert,” joked Cvijan.