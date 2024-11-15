What 'era' is best to wear for Taylor Swift's concerts in Toronto? We want to hear from you

Fans watch Gracie Abrams perform before Taylor Swift takes to the stage for the opening show of the Toronto dates for her Eras Tour, on Thursday, November 14, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto’s Taylor Swift era is in full swing and fans are making the whole city shimmer with their outfits.

The Grammy-award-winning star is in the midst of her six show run in Toronto at the Rogers Centre, which goes on until Nov. 23. The popstar’s sold-out concerts are expected to inject $282 million into the local economy, with more than $150 million of that coming in the form of direct spending.

Her inaugural show in Toronto for ‘The Eras Tour’ saw 50,000 fans from far and wide descend upon the downtown core in droves of glitter and armed with beaded friendship-bracelets.

Fans are known to deck themselves out in their favourite Swift-era, wearing dreamy pastels for the bubblegum pop album “Lover,” cowboy boots and the number 13 for the “Fearless” album or something edgy for Swift’s aesthetically darkest album “reputation.”

Are you one of the lucky ones that have gone or are going to Swift’s concerts in Toronto? CP24 wants to hear from you and see your pictures from inside the Rogers Centre. What did you wear to ‘The Eras Tour’? What “era” did you represent (and why)? How much did you spend on the outfit? Did you do any DIY?

Share your story by emailing us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location, a photo of your outfit and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CP24 story.