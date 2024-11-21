Mother charged after infant dies following midtown Toronto incident: police

A baby has died following a 'suspicious incident' in the city's midtown area on Nov. 20, say Toronto police.

The mother of a baby boy who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been criminally charged.

Police say that officers were dispatched to a building near Roselawn and Marlee avenues shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday after the four-month-old boy’s father reported him missing.

Police attended the Toronto Community Housing building and found the infant with critical injuries.

Life-saving measures were performed, however the baby was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police have classified the death as “suspicious” and say that their Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is monitoring the investigation.

The infant’s mother, identified by police as 30-year-old Karessa Edwards, has been charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.