1 dead, 2 in hospital after collision in Etobicoke

Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision in Etobicoke on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV Toronto)

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke Friday morning.

It happened in the area of Atomic Avenue and North Queen Street, north of The Queensway, at 11:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two occupants of a vehicle without vital signs.

Police said three people were transported to the hospital, where one was later pronounced dead.

The other two have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.