1 dead, 2 in hospital after collision in Etobicoke

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke Friday morning.
It happened in the area of Atomic Avenue and North Queen Street, north of The Queensway, at 11:45 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found two occupants of a vehicle without vital signs.
Police said three people were transported to the hospital, where one was later pronounced dead.
The other two have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
