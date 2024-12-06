Winter weather travel advisory issued for Toronto, parts of GTA

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Toronto and neighbouring areas due to lake-effect snow.

Environment Canada says snowfall accumulations of two to four centimetres are possible.

“Lake effect snow off Georgian Bay will continue to affect the area this evening. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” the advisory reads.

“Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

Peel Region and York Region are also under a similar advisory. On Wednesday, the Greater Toronto Area got its first significant snowfall of the season.

It will be mainly cloudy in Toronto on Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -1 C. The wind chill will be near -9.

Cloudy conditions are expected for the weekend with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 0 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the temperature will climb to a daytime high of 6 C on Sunday.