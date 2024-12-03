Winter weather travel advisory: Toronto expected to see its first snowfall Wednesday

A system that is expected to bring snowfall to Toronto on Wednesday is shown on CP24's Future Cast weather radar.

Toronto is expecting its first snowfall of the season this week.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather advisory for the city, advising of snow accumulations near five centimetres on Wednesday.

“A low-pressure system will bring snow to the area beginning Wednesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off Wednesday evening,” the advisory read.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

The temperature high on Wednesday is 2 C with a wind chill of -8 in the morning and -10 overnight.

Other parts of the Greater Toronto Area are also under a winter weather travel advisory.

Meanwhile, Haldimand and Norfolk counties, as well as the southern Niagara region, are all under snow squall watch, with lake effect squalls from Lake Erie expected overnight and through late Wednesday afternoon.

The national weather agency is also forecasting heavy snowfall for those regions with up to 10 to 15 cm expected.